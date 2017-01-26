Login
Signup
An image.
  • The challenge: Be kind to others
    MENOMINEE — The Menominee Junior High Principal’s Cabinet has issued a new challenge to the student body — to be kind.
  • Music seen as crucial in schools
    Greek philosopher and teacher Plato once said, “Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything.” While much focus in today’s education is on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the importance of music in schools can’t go unremembered.
    
  • Serious artists
  • The challenge: Be kind to others
  • Restoration project
  • Music seen as crucial in schools
    
PreviousPlayPauseNext
Vertical thumbnails|||||| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl16_rrThumbnails63||ctl00_body_ctl16_rrFullSizePhotos63||imgStartRotator63||imgStopRotator63||100||||True||No related video||,|,|,|,||False||37665,0|37632,1|37618,2|37595,3||63

News Articles

  • State capitol gains another native

    1/26/2017 MADISON — With the swearing-in of the new members of the Wisconsin State Legislation, the City of Marinette is even more well-represented in the state capitol.

  • Commissioners debate steps needed to hire county administrator

    1/26/2017 MENOMINEE — The Menominee County Board of Commissioners will make decisions at their next meeting about the questions they will ask, who will ask them and when the interview date will be set for the four candidates they have chosen to interview for the county administrator position.

  • Spaude joins school board

    1/26/2017 STEPHENSON — There’s a fresh face on the Stephenson School Board.

  • County purchases office building; discusses courthouse space needs

    1/25/2017 MENOMINEE — Despite the Menominee County Board being unsure of what they are doing with the space above the newly constructed vestibule of the courthouse, commissioners on Tuesday approved the purchase of the building at 1000 9th St. for $85,000 to be used for courthouse and jail space needs.

  • Climbing the learning ladder

    1/25/2017 Education has always been important to me. Since I was young, my parents instilled in me the need to do well in school; always emphasizing that it will give me better opportunities than they had.

Sports Articles

  • Thunder to host hockey tourney

    1/26/2017 MARINETTE — Eight high school hockey teams will battle it out at the Civic Center this weekend.

  • Stingrays swim fast at Ashwaubenon meet

    1/26/2017 ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Ashwaubenon’s new community pool was the site of a slew of M&M YMCA/USA Stingray swim achievements last weekend.

  • Raboin hits game-winner for Bucs

    1/26/2017 MARINETTE — When the UW-Marinette men’s basketball team was down by 19 points in the second half against UW-Fox Valley, it looked like hope was lost.

MILESTONES

ENGAGEMENT WEDDING

MI AP HEADLINES

WI AP HEADLINES

Aquilla Resources Open House
You are invited to watch a video shot by EagleHerald photographer Rick Gebhard of the Aquilla Resources open house with tours of the Back Forty Mining site in Lake Township near Shakey Lakes October 15, 2016, that was well attended. Tom Quigley gives a tour of the open pit site that will include River Road and beyond. The present road will need a bypass after it is moved.
Michigan DEQ hearing on the Back Forty Mining Permit Application
You are invited to watch a video shot by EagleHerald photographer Rick Gebhard about the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Back Forty Mining Mining Permit Application final comments meeting at Stephenson High School October 6, 2016. Aquilla Resources is proposing to operate an open pit metallic sulfide mine close to the Menominee River and later to have an enclosed mine under the river itself. Most people in the video are identified except Wisconsin home owner Mike Czebotar, Wausaukee, who is the first speaker and later army veteran and Menominee Nation citizen Ken Fish talks about respect. All comments are due by November 3.

Contact Us
Email Updates
Subscribe		 Advertising
Media Kit
Special Sections		 Business Directory
Area Churches
Dining Guide 		Closing/Delays
Blogs
Life


Copyright © 2014 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.

Software © 1998-2016 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved