News Articles

STEPHENSON —
The Stephenson City Council on Thursday decided to take no formal
action on whether a medical marijuana provisioning center should be
located within the city.
MARINETTE — The dream of a new recreation center for the City of Marinette may come to realization very soon.
MARINETTE —
The Marinette County Board of Supervisors will decide Feb. 28 on
whether to continue the administrator form of government the county has
had since 1987 or switch to having an administrative coordinator.
MARINETTE —
Dozens of people attended the opening reception of the LGBT (lesbian,
gay, bisexual and transgender) Center Wednesday night at UW-Marinette.
LUXEMBURG, Wis. — How do you figure this up-and-down Marinette boys' basketball team?
NIAGARA —
Lena's Hunter Borchert became the eighth 1,000-point scorer in
school history Thursday in the Wildcats' 61-53 win over the Niagara
Badgers.
PESHTIGO — The Peshtigo boys' basketball team dominated Coleman start to finish in a 73-30 win Thursday.