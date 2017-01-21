Login
News Articles

  • Murder-for-hire suspect pleads

    1/21/2017 MARINETTE — A Crivitz man entered no contest pleas to two counts of conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide Thursday in Marinette County Circuit Court Branch 1.

  • Nygren receives state jobs award

    1/21/2017  MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), the state’s Chamber of Commerce, recently honored State Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) with the prestigious “Working for Wisconsin” Award for fighting for job creation and supporting pro-growth policies. The award was presented at Marinette Marine Corporation in Marinette.

  • County drug court making progress

    1/21/2017 MARINETTE — The Marinette County Drug Court program is running at near capacity with some bumps along the way, Sara Plansky-Pecor Pecor, its coordinator, reported Friday to the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee.

  • Marinette County Jail population continues to rise

    1/21/2017 MARINETTE — The population of the 165-bed capacity Marinette County jail is continuing to head upward, Sheriff Jerry Sauve and Jail Administrator Bob Majewski reported Friday morning to the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee.

  • Building inspector to retire

    1/20/2017 MENOMINEE — Menominee is looking at different options to replace its retiring building inspector, including hiring an outside contractor to perform city building inspections.

Sports Articles

  • Crivitz, Lena, Oneida Nation win M&O games

    1/21/2017 NIAGARA — The Crivitz boys’ basketball team crushed Niagara 71-39 Friday.

  • Coleman outwrestles D1 power Bay Port

    1/21/2017 HOWARD, Wis. — Division 1 Bay Port was no match for the Division 3 Coleman Cougar wrestling team on Friday night.

  • Bulldogs race past Cavs

    1/21/2017 PESHTIGO — Peshtigo built a comfortable early lead and cruised to an 88-65 boys’ basketball win over St. Thomas Aquinas Academy on Friday night.
    Matt Larsen helped the Bulldogs get that early lead with a steal and two-handed slam dunk a half-minute into the game.

Aquilla Resources Open House
You are invited to watch a video shot by EagleHerald photographer Rick Gebhard of the Aquilla Resources open house with tours of the Back Forty Mining site in Lake Township near Shakey Lakes October 15, 2016, that was well attended. Tom Quigley gives a tour of the open pit site that will include River Road and beyond. The present road will need a bypass after it is moved.
Michigan DEQ hearing on the Back Forty Mining Permit Application
You are invited to watch a video shot by EagleHerald photographer Rick Gebhard about the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Back Forty Mining Mining Permit Application final comments meeting at Stephenson High School October 6, 2016. Aquilla Resources is proposing to operate an open pit metallic sulfide mine close to the Menominee River and later to have an enclosed mine under the river itself. Most people in the video are identified except Wisconsin home owner Mike Czebotar, Wausaukee, who is the first speaker and later army veteran and Menominee Nation citizen Ken Fish talks about respect. All comments are due by November 3.

